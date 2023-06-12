The information available indicates that the gunmen invaded Balma town at about 2300hrs on Saturday 10th June 2023, and they went directly to the Sarki’s house and shot sporadically into the air to scare the villagers away, and abducted Sarki. They operated till the early hours of Sunday, 11th June 2023.

The kidnappers also shot one Alh Haruna Dan OC in the neck, he was rushed to the Ningi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Similarly, the gunmen on the same Saturday night attacked Bakutunbe village and kidnapped the neighborhood leader, Idris Mai Unguwa, and another man named Ya’u Gandu Maliya who is about 45 years old.

The kidnappers have contacted the victims’ families and demanded the sum of N8 million each as ransom.

Advertisement

The incident has gotten to the police in Ningi Division who are combing the bush in order to rescue the abducted victims.