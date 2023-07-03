President Bola Tinubu, has met with the Shell Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoë Yujnovich, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also at the meeting was the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The meeting is President Tinubu’s first engagement after the Sallah festivities and his foreign trips to France on June 20 and London on June 24.

Yujnovich, who assumed office as Upstream Director on July 1 has been a member of the Shell Executive Committee since 2021.

She arrived at the Aso Rock Villa alongside three other Shell officials at about 11:45 am and was ushered into the President’s office complex for the meeting scheduled for 12:00 noon.

The meeting forms part of ongoing consultations with leaders from the oil and gas sector since his administration discontinued petroleum subsidy on May 29.

The President had previously met with the Exxon Mobil Executives, Mr. Liam Mallon, Mr. Richard Laing and Mrs. Adesua Dozie at the State House.