IGP Patrols Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Deploys Armed Tactical Squad, UAV’s

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Saturday patrolled the Abuja-Kaduna expressway where he also deployed more troops along the road to improve security.

He assured citizens that the road is safe as the police have made adequate arrangements to secure travelers.

This is coming five days after terrorists attacked a Kaduna bound train killing eight people, abducting others, while at least 26 persons sustained injuries.

The IGP dismissed as ‘propaganda’ claims that all in-routes to Kaduna have been taken over by terrorists.

He also deployed troop to the site of the train attack where the repair of the affected coaches and track are ongoing.