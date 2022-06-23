IGP deploys policemen to Kaduna/Abuja highway to boost security

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed additional policemen to boost security along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in an effort to reduce the constant activities of bandits on the highway.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Matthew Akinyoshola, addressed the personnel on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters shortly before their deployment, urging the mobile policemen to be vigilant and alert at all times in their areas of responsibility.

He warned the Policemen to be civil and firm in the performance of their duties while dealing decisively with all persons threatening the peace and security of the nation.

The Abuja-Kaduna highway has been experiencing series of attacks by bandits who maim and kill innocent motorists as well as kidnap residents of the area.