Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured Residents of the state of the determination of his administration to make life abundant for all.

Governor Oyebanji stated this on Friday in Ado Ekiti while presenting the 2024 appropriation bill to the state house of assembly.

Advertisement

He said the budget estimate of about one hundred and fifty nine billion Naira is to consolidate the achievement of his administration in the last twelve months.

The Governor said the focus of his administration in the next fiscal year will shift to more capital projects and creation of opportunities for the youths in the state.

In his remarks, the speaker of Ekiti state house of assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye assured residents their interest will be of paramount consideration n the course of budget appropriation.