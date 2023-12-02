Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has presented the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Eight Hundred Million to the State House of Assembly for consideration as the total state expenditure for next year.

The fiscal document shows an increase of Fifty Billion Naira, which is 33.86 percent more than the 2023 budget.

The 2023 budget which focused on completion of ongoing projects, enhancement of revenue, and solid mineral exploration has performed optimally.

This time, the state governor is ushered into the chambers, as is the tradition, he bows before the mace before taking the stand to unveil his spending plans for the next fiscal year.

The 2024 appropriation bill is estimated at One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Eight Hundred Million Naira.

It pegged capital expenditure at 86.9 billion naira representing 44 percent while recurrent expenditure was estimated at 112.9 billion naira representing 56 percent.

Education was given the lion share of 41.9 billion naira while health followed with 27.5 billion naira among other sectors.

The Leadership of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly committed to a speedy passage of the bill.

Residents of the state are convinced that the bill has the capacity to meet their yearnings and aspirations.

The 2024 appropriation bill when passed and signed into law will guide the spending of the state government to ensure it is fit for purpose.