Over 80 persons in Delta state have been given opportunity to get employment by the National Directorate of Employment with participation in the graduate Attachment Program and the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme.

At the flag off of the two programmes in Asaba, Director General of The Agency, Abubakar Fikpo urges the participants to maximise their opportunity to better position themselves for employment.

With the rising unemployment in the country, the National Directorate of Employment is looking at ways to reverse the trend by introducing their different initiatives. The Graduate Attachment Programme, targeting graduates and Artisans In Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme are two of such initiatives.

At the Flag off of the programmes, the Director General of the NDE who is represented here underscore the impact of the initiatives towards providing gainful employment to job seekers.

For these participants they are excited to be selected and will make the most of golden opportunity.

For the next three months the graduates and artisans will be attached to a company where they will undergo internship and get monthly stipends as their eyes is set on ultimate prize; getting employed at end.