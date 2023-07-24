The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sympathy to the residents of Ikire in Irewole Local Government Council Area over the various forms of losses they suffered when flood ravaged the community last Saturday and its environs on Sunday.

It would be recalled that heavy rains over the weekend caused floods in the old town, destroying items and property worth millions of naira and preventing motorists from passing through for several hours.

So many automobiles were submerged in the water in some of the mechanic shops and inside some of the residences, while parents ran helter-skelter to save their children and wards who were caught in the flood in the ancient town.

Everyone in the neighborhood was a victim through their relationships, thus there were colours and screams all over.

The situation caused a traffic gridlock for the vehicles coming from or going to Ibadan Ikire as the road became impassable for the vehicles.

The APC chairman in Osun State, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, expressed sympathy for the flood victims, saying it was a clear case of plan-lessness and cluelessness on the side of the state’s ruling government.