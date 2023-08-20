Olga Carmona sealed Women’s World Cup glory for Spain in Sydney with a first-half goal that clinched a 1-0 victory against England.

Carmona had scored a stunning late goal in the 2-1 semifinal win against Sweden, and the left-back struck again to claim Spain’s first women’s world title and ensure that the country became the first to win both the women’s and men’s World Cups.

European champions England had gone into the game as slight favourites, having beaten Spain on the way to winning Euro 2022 last year.

And the Lionesses went close to opening the scoring early in the game when Lauren Hemp struck the crossbar with a left-foot strike from Rachel Daly’s pass 20 yards out.

Spain responded straightaway when Alba Redondo forced goalkeeper Mary Earps into a crucial save two minutes later.

Advertisement

But after Hemp saw another chance go awry with a weak effort from close range, Spain took the lead when they capitalised on Lucy Bronze losing the ball in midfield.

Spain launched a quick counterattack that saw the ball find Carmona, following a Mariona Caldentey lay-off, bursting forward down the left.

The Real Madrid Femenino defender controlled the ball before guiding a left-foot strike beyond Earps into the far corner to put Jorge Vilda’s team ahead.

England struggled to get a foothold in the game, as Spain dominated possession and La Roja almost doubled their lead before half-time, when Salma Paralluelo hit the post in the 45th minute.

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman made a change at half-time in attempt to turn the tide by replacing Alessia Russo and Daly with Chloe Kelly and Lauren James, but the switch made little impact as Spain continued to control the game.

Advertisement

Caldentey had a shot well-saved by Earps and Aitana Bonmatí sent an effort over from 20 yards before a Keira Walsh handball led to a Spain penalty following a lengthy VAR review.

Jenni Hermoso failed to score from the spot, though, as Earps dived low to her left to keep out the Spain forward’s penalty.

Despite being thrown a lifeline by their goalkeeper, though, England couldn’t find a way to get back into the game with an equaliser.

And Spain held out to win the game and lift the Women’s World Cup at Stadium Australia.