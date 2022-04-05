2022 World Cup draw: USMNT faces England, Iran in Group B

World Cup Group B draw

England

Having reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and then the final of Euro 2020 — only to lose painfully on penalties to Italy — England will be determined to go one better in Qatar and finally win their first major trophy since 1966.

Gareth Southgate has some very exciting young players at his disposal — not least the likes of Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — combined with a handful of experienced stars, who now possess significant tournament experience. It’s now a question of whether they can get over the line.

Southgate will hope that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire can recapture his best form ahead of the tournament, while there will inevitably again be much scrutiny on Harry Kane, who will likely have the chance to become his country’s leading all-time goalscorer.

Current FIFA world ranking: No. 5 (March 2022)

No. 5 (March 2022) Regional ranking: 3rd (UEFA)

3rd (UEFA) World Cup titles: 1

1 World Cup appearances (last): 15 (Russia 2018)

15 (Russia 2018) How qualified: UEFA Group I winners 8W-0L-2D

UEFA Group I winners 8W-0L-2D Overall record (all competitions & friendlies): 2022: 2W-0L-0D (Goals: 5 scored / 1 conceded) 2021: 15W-0L-4D (Goals: 52 scored / 5 conceded)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (England) since September, 2016

Gareth Southgate (England) since September, 2016 Star players: Harry Kane (Tottenham / England), Declan Rice (West Ham / England), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City / England)

USA

The U.S. will be joining the party at World Cup 2022, barely making it through the group on goal difference over Costa Rica. This will be the 11th time that the U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) have featured on the global stage, with the best result coming via a semifinal run at the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Without question, Gregg Berhalter’s side has enough young talent to have a chance at getting out of the group, and should excite supporters on the way, as they plot a potential deep World Cup run.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic will be expected to play the main role, while Gio Reyna will provide a creative spark between the midfield and attack. The U.S. will be a real threat going forward for teams to worry about, given their 21 goals scored in qualification.

Current FIFA world ranking: No. 15 (March 2022)

No. 15 (March 2022) Regional ranking: 2nd (CONCACAF)

2nd (CONCACAF) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances : 10 (Brazil 2014)

10 (Brazil 2014) How qualified: (CONCACAF qualifying third place: 7W-3L-4D)

(CONCACAF qualifying third place: 7W-3L-4D) Overall record (all competitions & friendlies): 2022: 3W-2L-1D (Goals: 9 scored / 5 conceded) 2021: 17W-2L-3D (Goals: 45 scored / 12 conceded)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) since December, 2018

Gregg Berhalter (USA) since December, 2018 Star players: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea / England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund / Germany), Weston McKennie (Juventus / Italy)

Iran

Iran will appear at a third straight World Cup finals later this year, with the No.1 ranked national team in the AFC region capable of making a mark at the tournament.

Dragan Skocic’s side qualified for the 2022 showpiece in emphatic style, winning eight, drawing one and losing one of the last qualification round fixtures. That was enough for Iran to finish top of their group, as they edged out South Korea, who also qualified as runners-up.

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi, Feyenoord creator Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Bayer Leverkusen threat Sardar Azmoun make Iran a strong attacking unit, with Skocic’s team netting 15 times in 10 final-round qualifying matches, having already scored 10 times in a single match against Cambodia in an earlier phase.

Current FIFA world ranking: No. 21 (March 2022)

No. 21 (March 2022) Regional ranking: 1st (AFC)

1st (AFC) World Cup titles: —

— World Cup appearances (last): 6 (Russia 2018)

6 (Russia 2018) How qualified: AFC Third Round Group A winners: 8W-L1-D1

AFC Third Round Group A winners: 8W-L1-D1 Overall record (all competitions & friendlies): 2022: 3W-1L-0D (Goals: 4 scored / 2 conceded) 2021: 10W-0L-1D (Goals: 31 scored / 3 conceded)

Coach: Dragan Skocic (Croatia) since February, 2020

Dragan Skocic (Croatia) since February, 2020 Star players: Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord / Netherlands), Mehdi Taremi (Porto / Portugal)

Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Events away from the pitch mean that the outcome of who will qualify for the 2022 World Cup out of Wales, Scotland and Ukraine is yet to be determined. Wales are due to face the winners of Scotland vs. Ukraine in the last UEFA playoff final, however, the tie between Scotland and Ukraine has been indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It has not yet been confirmed when that fixture will be settled.

Wales will look to qualify for a first World Cup finals since 1958, when they reached the quarterfinals of the competition. Being a relatively small nation, they have punched well above their weight in recent years, even managing to get to the semifinals of Euro 2016 before losing to eventual champions Portugal. Gareth Bale and Daniel James will be crucial to any World Cup hopes.

Current FIFA world ranking: No. 18 (March 2022)

No. 18 (March 2022) Regional ranking: 12th (UEFA)

12th (UEFA) World Cup appearances (last): 1 (Sweden 1958)

1 (Sweden 1958) Overall record (all competitions & friendlies): 2022: 1W-0L-1D (Goals: 3 scored / 2 conceded) 2021: 6W-4L-6D (Goals: 18 scored / 18 conceded)

Coach: Robert Page (Wales) since April, 2021

Robert Page (Wales) since April, 2021 Star players: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid / Spain), Daniel James (Leeds United / England), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth / England)

Scotland’s ambitions of the World Cup have been revived once again, as they seek to be part of a first finals since 1998. Currently on an eight-match unbeaten run, the Tartan Army will believe that they can negotiate tough ties against Ukraine and then Wales to book their ticket to Qatar. Captain Andrew Robertson, of Liverpool, and Southampton forward Che Adams will be ones to watch should they indeed qualify.

Current FIFA world ranking: No. 39 (March 2022)

No. 39 (March 2022) Regional ranking: 20th (UEFA)

20th (UEFA) World Cup appearances (last): 8 (France 1998)

8 (France 1998) Overall record (all competitions & friendlies): 2022: 0W-0L-2D (Goals: 3 scored / 3 conceded) 2021: 8W-3L-4D (Goals: 21 scored / 14 conceded)

Coach: Steve Clarke (Scotland) since May, 2019

Steve Clarke (Scotland) since May, 2019 Star players: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool / England), Che Adams (Southampton / England), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal / England)

Football has rightly taken a back seat in Ukraine due to the ongoing invasion by Russian forces. Nevertheless, the Eastern Europeans will hope that they still have the chance to compete for their place in Qatar. Premier League men Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) will be expected to lead their challenge.

Current FIFA world ranking: No. 27 (March 2022)

No. 27 (March 2022) Regional ranking: 16th (UEFA)

16th (UEFA) World Cup appearances (last): 1 (Germany 2006)

1 (Germany 2006) Overall record (all competitions & friendlies): 2022: 0W-0L-0D (Goals: 0 scored / 0 conceded) 2021: 6W-3L-9D (Goals: 25 scored / 21 conceded)

Coach: Oleksandr Petrakov (Ukraine) since August, 2021

Oleksandr Petrakov (Ukraine) since August, 2021 Star players: Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham / England), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City / England), Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica / Portugal)

Teams to advance from World Cup Group B

Shortly after the World Cup Draw, sportsbooks are expected to hang group odds for each team to advance from the group stage.

The first-place and second-place finishers in Group B will move on to the Round of 16 and will face off against the two teams to advance from Group A on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

The official FIFA 2022 World Cup match schedule outlines the following knockout pairings for the Round of 16 through to the final:

World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 3 1A vs. 2B 10 a.m. Khalifa Int’l Sat, Dec. 3 1C vs. 2D 2 p.m. Ahmad Bin Ali Sun, Dec. 4 1D vs. 2C 10 a.m. Al Thumama Sun, Dec. 4 1B vs. 2A 2 p.m. Al Bayt Mon, Dec. 5 1E vs. 2F 10 a.m. Al Janoub Mon, Dec. 5 1G vs. 2H 2 p.m. Stadium 974 Tues, Dec. 6 1F vs. 2E 10 a.m. Education City Tues, Dec. 6 1H vs. 2G 2 p.m. Lusail

World Cup Quarterfinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Fri, Dec. 9 QF1: 1E/2F vs. 1G/2H 10 a.m. Education City Fri, Dec. 9 QF2: 1A/2B vs. 1C/2D 2 p.m. Lusail Sat, Dec. 10 QF3: 1F/2E vs. 1H/2G 10 a.m. Al Thumama Sat, Dec. 10 QF4: 1B/2A vs. 1D/2C 2 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Tues, Dec. 13 QF2 vs. QF1 2 p.m. Lusail Wed, Dec. 14 QF4 vs. QF3 2 p.m. Al Bayt

World Cup 3rd Place

Date Match Time (ET) Stadium Sat, Dec. 17 Semifinal losers 10 a.m. Khalifa Int’l

World Cup Final