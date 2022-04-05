Tottenham thump Newcastle 5-1 to move into top four

Tottenham came from behind to comfortably beat Newcastle and moved up to fourth in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s side leapt above north London rivals Arsenal on goal difference, but Mikel Arteta’s men have two games in hand including tonight’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, West Ham moved up to sixth in the Premier League with a win over 10-man Everton, a result that keeps the Toffees in relegation trouble.

At the top, Liverpool recorded a 2-0 home win over Watford to keep pace with Manchester city who were also 2-0 winners over Burnley.

How chelsea relinquished a first half lead to concede four second half goals remains a rude shock as the Blues crumbled to a 1-4 home defeat against Brentford.

In other games, Wolves pipped Aston Villa 2-1, Leeds and Southampton settled for a 1-1 draw and Manchester United were forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting Leicester city.

Meanwhile, lots of attention was on the Barcelona versus Sevilla cracker and the match lived up to its hype. It was end to end football but it was the catalans who edged the game 1-0, courtesy of Pedri’s 72nd minute goal.

In other games, Real betis ran riot over Osasuna, defeating their opponents 4-1, Athletic Bilbao edged Elche 2-1, Granda and Rayo Vallecano settled for a 2-2 draw, Atletico Madrid beat Deportivo 4-1 and Real Madrid were 2-1 winners away to Celta vigo.