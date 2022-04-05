Sunshine Stars end Plateau United’s 11- game winning streak

Sunshine Stars have ended Plateau United’s 11- game winning streak after edging out the Jos club 1-0 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 20 in Ijebu Ode.

Kolade Adeniji scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time. The result means Plateau United remain in second position, two points adrift of leaders Rivers United.

Lobi Stars ended their five-game winless streak with a 2-0 home win against Enugu Rangers. It was their first win in the NPFL since February 2022.

In Aba, Enyimba recorded a 2-0 win against Wikki Tourists courtesy of goals by Abel James and Victor Mbaoma.

Elsewhere, MFM defeated Heartland 1-0 in Lagos.

FULL RESULTS

MFM 1-0 Heartland

Kwara Utd 2-1 Remo Stars

Tornadoes 1-0 Dakkada

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Enyimba 2-0 Wikki

Lobi 2-0 Rangers

Gombe Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 3SC