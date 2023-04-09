The importance of ICT education in the development of youths in the Niger Delta region has been highlighted by some key players present at the graduation ceremony of the second batch of ICT trainees pioneered by the office of the spokesman, Ijaw Youth Council and supported by the interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired) and the Bayelsa State Government.

After the successful empowerment of the first batch of ICT graduands in computer appreciation, graphics, and coding, the Ijaw Youth Council in partnership with the Presidential Amnesty Program is back with the empowerment of the remaining 80 ICT-savvy Ijaw youths.

witnessing the occasion are some key players in the Niger Delta region as the graduands receive certificates as well as computer laptops for the completion of the program.

The program is recommended for further continuation as many commend the efforts of the IYC spokesman for birthing and supporting the training.

With support of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri and the Presidential Amnesty Program, it is believed that the target of 301 ICT-savvy Ijaw youths would be achieved before the end of the year.

Contractor to deliver Lago-Ibadan Expressway April Ending – Fashola

From the 30th of this month, residents and business owners along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will enjoy some respite as the Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, assures the problematic phase of the project will be delivered on schedule.

The Minister gave the assurance while inspecting the road project on Saturday.

Once again, a federal delegation led by the Minister of works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola is on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to assess and determine what can be done to reduce the impact of gridlock on motorists and commuters in Lagos and Ogun states. The last two weeks have been difficult for most commuters plying the route. The minister was accompanied by the federal controller of works in Lagos, the special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde.

The minister explains that the contractors are working on the last stretch of six kilometres which is the most difficult aspect out of the entire 44 kilometres of section one of the highway which spans from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange.

He also highlighted some of the challenges observed by construction workers on the Lagos-ibadan expressway.

With the influx of vehicles in and out of Lagos state, the Minister is warning that a time is coming when the Federal Government will require motorists to adhere to the rules of the highway.

