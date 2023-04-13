The new Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Temitope Alake has been honoured by his kinsmen for his brilliance and excellent contributions to the development of the community.

This came courtesy of a socio-community based organisation, Are-Ekiti Development Agenda (ÀRÉDAA).

Dr. Alake, who was recently sworn-in, is the seventh Rector of the institution and the second alumni to have been elevated to that exalted position.

In a press statement issued in Ado Ekiti today by the Media Assistant of ÀRÉDAA, Tunde Ashavin, the group described Alake’s as that of a round peg in a round hole, and a well-deserved appointment which resonates perfectly with stakeholders of the Polytechnic.

Quoting from the address presented at the event by the Co-convener of the group, Hon. Yemi Akinbode, the statement reads: “Today, the story of your journey has become an inspiration to a number of people. Your long walk from the cradle to the pinnacle is not a journey that anyone can describe as an easy chronicle. But we were never in doubt of the future that was ahead of you because of your antecedents and early leaps in life. Although the challenges were humongous, you never waiver. You have always kept your cool, going on, fighting the battle of success with exceeding vigour and “Can-Do Spirit”.

The statement extolled Alake’s leadership qualities, saying the new Rector’ s story would shape the course of time and history. “You were always known for being go-to-person, a trail-blaizer, gentle, humble and unassuming. These qualities have led you to be where you are today.

“Your unique qualities have helped you to be triumphant where others had failed. You led the pathway and ply the difficult route as a champion, showing how to fight and win.

“Your appointment as the seventh Rector of the institution is a testimony to your place in history, and your role in the affairs of men”, the statement added.

The highlight of the event was Alake’s investiture as Chief Adviser to ÀRÉDAA.

In his response, the new Rector expressed profound gratitude to the group for the honour bestowed on him. He expressed his happiness at the good work that the group is doing in the community, particularly in the area of fostering unity, sincerity of purpose, and youth empowerment.

He charged members of the group not to relent in their efforts to give back to the society.

He implored ÀRÉDAA to mobilise other successful Are Ekiti sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora to join hands with it to build an enduring, just and prosperous society.

The Rector also pledged his support to the group as he assured them of his readiness to contribute his own quota towards the accomplishment of the set-objectives.

Alake, an Electrical/Electronic Engineer, with a P. hD from the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti in 1996. He is member of many professional bodies including the Council Of Registered Engineers of Nigeria(COREN).

He hails from Are Ekiti, in Irepodun/Irepodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State. He is happily married with children.

At the occasion were the Executive Chairman, Ifedara Local Council Development Area, Hon. Shina Ogunleye; a Port’-Harcourt based oil service engineer, Engr. James “Oboli” Adebayo; Hon. Odunayo Ehinafe, amongst others.