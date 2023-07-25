Academic activities have been put on hold at the Osun State Polytechnic Iree following the suspension of the Rector of the Institution, Doctor Tajudeen Odetayo by the state Government.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic in the Institution on Tuesday Morning shut the institution’s gate preventing human and vehicular movements into the Polytechnic.

They said the suspension of Doctor Tajudeen Odetayo is coming at a wrong time when the Institution is making some progress.

They also frowned at the appointment of Mr Alabi Adeyemi as the Acting Rector saying he is not qualified for the office.

The union vowed not to open the gate until Government retraced its steps.