LAUTECH Denies rumored resumption of Academic activities

The Management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, has denied issuing any statement purportedly announcing resumption of academic activities on August 18, 2022.

This was contained in a statement released by Principal Assistant Registrar, Public and Alumni Relations Unit, Olalekan Fadeyi.

The statement revealed that the said release did not emanate from the school management.

It also urged members of the public, parents and staff of the institution to allow the state government and the leadership of the school conclude issues concerning the resumption of students and staff.

The statements reads “The statements already going viral, allegedly signed by the Institution’s Registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, did not emanate from the University Management.

Members of the public, especially parents, staff and students of LAUTECH, are therefore implored to allow leadership of the University conclude the on-going efforts at resolving issues militating against resumption of academic activities after which authentic information will be issued.

Rumours were rife earlier in the day that the 3 decades old institution had decided to pull out from the National Strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities to protest condition of service and the State of the Tertiary Education Sector.

The rumours were backed with a circular purportedly issued by the Registrar of the Institution, Dr Kayode Ogunleye, directing the Staff and Student to resume for the continuation of Academic activities on the 18th of August.

The Oyo State Government owned institution has however now dismissed the stories going round on Social Media as the handiwork of mischief makers who are bent on creating a fait accompli of a non existent resumption.

LAUTECH was established over 3 decades ago as an institution of the Oyo State Government but later moved into joint ownership following the creation of Osun State from the Old Oyo State in 1991.

