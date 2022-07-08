Ondo Poly Students protest alleged killing of colleague by Amotekun Operatives

Students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo , Ondo State are protesting over the alleged killing of Ademola, an ND1 student of the department of Science Laboratory Technology by operatives of the Amotekun Corps

The protesting students have also given the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the said officer to the Nigeria police for proper prosecution.

Advertisement

They also urged the state government to take charge of the deceased’s Burial, and compensate the family.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students’ Union President, Olorunda Oluwafemi, confirmed that the boy was shot on the 27th of June by an officer of the Amotekun in front of his parents’ house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said the protesting students would march from the school gate through the Palace of Olowo before taking the protest to Amotekun’s office to further express their grievance