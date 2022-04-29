Osinbajo visits Delta, seeks support for presidential ambition

Vice President and APC Presidential Aspirant Yemi Osinbajo in continuation of his nationwide consultation is in Delta to seek support of party delegates ahead of the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress

On Arrival to the state Mr. Vice President first visited the Obi of Asaba, Chike Edozien at his palace to receive royal blessing for nonagenarian king who has few words for him especially about challenges confronting the nation

The Vice President later had a closed door meeting with delegates of the All Progressives Congress as he expresses hope towards clinching the ticket of the party