The remains of the missing Fulani traditional ruler of Panyam district in Mangu Council area of Plateau State has been recovered by the troops of Operation Safe Haven.Ardo Adamu Idris, a leader of the Fulani community in Panyam district, went missing after honoring an invitation to attend a peace meeting in the district.

Intelligence gathering has it that he was attacked, kidnapped, and murdered by the perpetrators.

The Chief of Army Staff days ago gave a marching order for the Commander of Operation Safe Haven to recover the copse and bring to justice all those involved in the action.

The troops, based on intelligence from credible sources, tracked the location of the deceased far to a community bordering Plateau and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of Bauchi State.

The remains were handed over to his relatives for a proper burial.