The Department of State Services has identified some key players in the plot for an interim government in Nigeria, according to a security report.

The goal, they claim, is to halt the transfer of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect Bola Tinubu, who won the 2023 presidential election..

In a statement by the DSS public relations officer Peter Ifunanya, the Service considers the plot being pursued by these entrenched interests as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the Constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

The service says the imagination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country and warns misguided politicians against a repeat of June 12 1993 which was considered one of the fairest election since Independence but was annulled.

SDP Governorship candidate in Adamawa state, Umar Ardo speaking on today’s edition of ThisMorning said interim government as a concept is alien to Nigeria’s constitution and should not be contemplated as it will not be based Law.

He said the issue of contesting elections results is not new.

Dr Ardo recalled that “in 1965, the elections were disputed, there was serious issues of swearing a new government where the

president was to swear in the government or not to swear in the government and at the end of the day, a new government was

sworn in. Same thing also happened in 1979.

“In 1979, there was also a dispute on the election where late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Ibrahim Waziri, the three political parties sat down disputed and rejected in its entirety, they said the results of FEDECO in pronouncing Shehu Sagari, the president-elect, they said they were going to tribunal at the same time they also called on the Supreme military Council to annul the election to change the game and for FEDECo to conduct new elections.

Mr Ardo stated that it is only in 2015 that elections have been contested and the results not disputed.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan accepted the result with Equanimity and congratulated President Buhari.

“We thought at that time that we had entered a new era in our national politics unfortunately in 2019 we went back to the old days where the election was again disputed and PDP who went to

tribunal and now again in 2023 we’ve gone back in an even worse situation where the two key political parties rejected the results.

The SDP presidential candidate noted that he has consented with the elections as Nigeria must move forward.