The leadership of National Assembly has reappointed Abubakar Sulaiman as Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS for another four-year term.

The fresh mandate takes effect from 28th May, 2023.

Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in consultation with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulates Abubakar Sulaiman on his reappointment.

Ahmad Lawan who also serves the Chairman, Governing Board of NILDS, urged the Drector General not to relent in achieving the core objectives of NILDS as outlined in Sections 2 and 3 of the Institute’s Act as amended.