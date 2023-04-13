A coalition of civil society groups has kicked against calls for an Interim government in Nigeria.

The groups advocated peace ahead of the May 29th handover and prevails on aggrieved candidates in the election to keep faith with the nation’s judiciary.

Nigeria is in transition mode with about forty seven days to the inauguration of a new administration in Nigeria.

Some aggrieved personalities in the election are accused of fanning the embers of disunity.

Advertisement

Also uncovered by the nation’s secret police, the DSS, was a plot for an interim Government.

The aftermath has been undue political tension in the land.

Citizens for Development and Education is a non governmental Organisation with focus on the promotion of Democracy, Good Governance, Human Rights and Justice.

It is joined by the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, a voluntary non-religious, non-political, non-Governmental Organization aimed at promoting Sustainable Peace, Dialogue, Justice and development.

Advertisement

Both organisations, as umbrella groups, are united in their quest for improved standard of living of Nigerians while protecting the fragile environment.

The coalition advocates peace and condemns calls for an interim government in place of a duly elected administration.

It urges all and sundry to believe in the nation’s judicial system

The ongoing debate surrounding the planned removal of fuel subsidy is also a point of note.

Advertisement

The coalition called for caution on the part of those in positions of authority

The group believes in the transparency of the last national election and seeks citizens’ support for the incoming administration

The groups called on the international community to exercise restraint in submitting to the sentiments of some politicians who are hell bent on destabilising the country.

They also urged the incoming administration to run an all inclusive government to give a sense of belonging to every region, ethnic, religious and political affiliations.