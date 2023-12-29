Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday officially opened the 5km Masaka-Luvu Road, saying the project aligns with the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda for nationwide development.

Speaking while commissioning the road, VP Shettima applauded Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, for his commitment to infrastructure development, and he praised the state government’s collaboration with the federal government on key projects.

The Vice President says the new road unlocks the potential for economic growth, as it is nestled within the Karu local government area which has a strategic significance due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The VP commended Governor Sule for fulfilling a promise made during the commissioning of the 248 Fuller Grand Luvu Housing Unit Estate in 2022.

Advertisement

Back then, the governor pledged to build a road network for easy access to the community, and today’s ceremony marked the delivery of that promise.

The Vice President assured the community that the federal government would continue partnering with Nasarawa State to ensure further infrastructure development in the area.

On his part, Governor Sule expressed deep gratitude to the Vice President for his presence, highlighting the significance of the road project.

He acknowledged the earlier commissioning of the 248 Housing Unit Estate in the area by the federal government and the subsequent community request for improved access roads.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to prioritising infrastructure development across urban and rural areas, describing it as a “panacea for economic growth and societal development.