Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma says his administration will continue to initiate projects and policies that will have direct impact on the lives and wellbeing of the people of the state.

The Governor said this while inaugurating a 20-bed hospital, a Magistrate court, high court and Customary court complex in Omuma community, Oru Eastast local government area of Imo state.

Recently, Governor Hope Uzodinma inaugurated two hospitals in the oil producing areas of Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta local government areas to meet the health needs of rural dwellers.

It’s another milestone for the administration as this 20 bed general hospital is now completed, ready to be Inaugurated and handed over to the Catholic Church to manage.

The Chairman of the Governing board of (ISOPADEC) Prof. Dele Odibo and the commissioner for health commended the Governor for the project which they say is aimed at bringing quality healthcare to the grassroots

Addressing the jubilant crowd, Governor Hope Uzodinma says the construction of the hospital in Omuma is made possible from the 13 percent derivation funds accrued to the oil producing states.

The Governor also inaugurated the Omuma high court, Customary court and Magistrate court complex which the Chief Judge of Imo state Theresa Chikeka described as a breath of fresh air for the Judiciary.

Oru East as an oil producing area is expected to take advantage of these projects to better the living standards of the rural dwellers.