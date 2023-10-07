In the next decade, the growth of green funding and sustainable investment is expected to continue on an upward scale, with developing countries and African nations at the center of developmental focus.

These were submissions of Stakeholders at the Sustainable Business Forum held in Lagos.

Advertisement

Professionals in various fields gathered with the sole focus of activating Industry Roles and Government Institutional Policies for Sustainable Action in Building Climate Resilient Cities.

The discussion centered on ensuring a healthy environment that will make business thrive.

Advertisement

With growing concerns about the negative impact of human activities on the environment, there is need to ensure environmental protection through a range of activities and initiatives.

For companies operating in developing nations and Africa, the need to run a sustainable business must be backed by intentional and aggressive change in reducing all forms of environment threatening activities.