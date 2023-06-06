Following the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State that the APC and the State Governor were behind the attack on one of its Chieftain, Segun Showunmi, on Monday during the inaugural sitting of the tribunal, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the former PDP Governorship aspirant as an attention seeker.

He made this known through his former Consultant on media, Ifekayode Akinbode who addressed journalists in Abeokuta.

Despite that the inaugural sitting of the Ogun State Elections Petition tribunal went peacefully on monday, what happened outside the gate of the court has continued to generate reactions from stakeholders.

A chieftain of PDP, Segun Showunmi alleged that the Governor of the State, Dapo Abiodun sponsored thugs to attack him and prevented him from gaining access to the court premises.

The PDP State chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele also supported Segun Showunmi’s position on the attack. He claimed that the perpetrators were commissioned by the Governor.

While reacting on behalf of the Governor, a former Consultant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on media, Ifekayode Akinbode said the allegations were baseless because many PDP chieftains were in court and left the court without any form of attack, harassment or intimidation.

While reacting to the call that the tribunal sitting should be transferred to Abuja, the former Consultant to the Governor queried the status of Segun Showunmi on the case at the tribunal. He the lawyers of all political parties were satisfied with what happened in the court and sees no reason for such call.

The tribunal has adjourned its sitting on the case till next week Tuesday 13th June, 2023 and it is expected that both parties will have quality representations at the sitting.