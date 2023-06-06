Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced measures to reduce the effect of hardship caused by subsidy removal on people of the state.In a statement, the governor said the state government has reduced the number of work days for civil and public servants who will have to commute to their workplaces from five days a week to three days a week, among other measures.

The statement reads: In the wake of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, fuel prices have increased astronomically leading to rise in prices of goods and services and overall cost of living.

The Edo State Government shares the pains of the people and wants to assure everyone that the state is standing with them in these very challenging times.

He reassure the people that the state will do all within its powers as a subnational government to reduce the pains and ameliorate the sufferings the people are currently facing due to the current realities.

The governor further noted, that as a proactive government, the state has since taken the step to increase the minimum wage paid to workers in Edo State from the approved N30,000 to N40,000, the highest in the country today.

Advertisement

He said that the state will continue to pay this amount, while hoping to increase it further, if more allocation accrues to the State from the Federal Government in view of the expected savings occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy.