Residents of Ogun State, especially those in flood-prone areas have been warned to relocate to higher ground.

The warning, according to the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (OGSEMA), is predicated on the prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency of 48 hours of rainfall over parts of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) and 24 States including Ogun starting from September 3 to October 7, 2023.

Advertisement

The statement, issued by the Director of the State Emergency Management Agency, Wale Sonde, listed the areas that are at risk in Abeokuta including Amolasho, Ori-Omi, Ijeun-Titun, Arakanga and Olomore.

In Sagamu, residents of Ojumele, Kekere-Ifa, and Eruwuru were advised to take note.

Areas like Degun, Ikangba, Olorunsogo, Yemule, Ayesan, and others are on the list for Ijebu-Ode.

Advertisement

The Director of SEMA said the Agency had embarked on a critical assessment and appraisal of the flood-prone areas in the state to mitigate the likely effects of the flood and advised residents of the flood-prone areas to desist from dumping refuse in drainages.