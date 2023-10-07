Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on Friday to call for the sack of the Supreme Court’s judges in response to a ruling by the country’s highest court that allows the registration of a gay rights lobby as a non-governmental organisation.

Protesters marched to Nairobi’s Supreme Court following Friday prayers at a neighboring mosque, seeking the resignation of three justices involved in the case.

Protesters waved signs with messages such as “LGBTQ is not African,” “LGBTQ Agenda Must Fail,” and “A Walk for Family Values.”

Gay sex is a criminal in Kenya under colonial-era laws, with penalties including up to 14 years in prison, though prosecutions are rare.

Protest organisers said they will also march to parliament to show support for a draft measure that would criminalize homosexual relationships and impose harsh penalties, including up to 50 years in prison.

The bill introduced by an opposition politician has yet to be considered on the House floor.

It resembles several features of Uganda’s anti-gay legislation approved earlier this year.

The Ugandan legislation makes “aggravated homosexuality” a potentially deadly offense, with penalties of up to life in prison for consensual same-sex relationships.