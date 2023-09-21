The Family Protection Bill 2023, which may result in 50-year prison terms for consensual same-sex acts, is being considered in Kenya.

The bill, sponsored by Homa Bay Town lawmaker Peter Kaluma, seeks to outlaw homosexuality, same-sex relationships, and LGBTQ initiatives.

Advertisement

Additionally, it aims to outlaw public transvestism and LGBT parades, gatherings, marches, and assemblies.

Individuals who engage in non-consensual same-sex acts might face imprisonment for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 50 years, according to the measure. If the measure becomes law, owners of premises used for same-sex intercourse might face a $14,000 (£11,000) fine or a seven-year prison sentence.”

This development follows recent anti-LGBTQ protests by clerics and civil society organizations in Mombasa.

Advertisement

It also comes after Kenya’s Supreme Court upheld a mid-September decision to allow the registration of LGBTQ non-governmental organizations, reversing a decade-long conflict with Kenya’s NGO Coordinating Board.

The Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year deemed such discrimination unconstitutional, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ organizations in Kenya.