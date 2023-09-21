Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh has pledged that the Bureau is prepared to offer technical assistance and know-how to help the Jigawa State Government maximise its resources and pinpoint crucial areas where Public Private Partnership (PPP) can have a real impact on the state’s economy.

The Director General made this known during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi at the Jigawa State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, recently in Abuja,

Mr. Okoh stated that BPE, the Federal Government’s economic reform agency, had previously aided other states in the country. He went on to say that the Bureau had implemented reforms in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, leading to the foundation of organizations such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Pension Commission (PenCom), the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, and many more.

He further added that, the Bureau believe in the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and private sector investment to drive the economy. Hence by harnessing the resources of the state and BPE, an enabling environment can be created to attract more investment to transform and build a future where opportunities abound for people of Jigawa state to prosper.

According to Mr. Okoh, BPE is an agency of the Federal Government with over 30 years’ experience in sector/enterprise reforms and assets optimisation in the country. He noted that, the Federal Government through a circular in 2020 expanded BPE’s mandated to include acting on its behalf in the administration of concession and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Nigeria.

He congratulated Governor Umar Namadi on his election as Jigawa State’s Executive Governor in the 2023 general elections. Furthermore, the success represents the people of Jigawa State’s trust and confidence in his leadership.

While greeting the entire state on its 32nd anniversary, the DG underlined the Bureau’s commitment to fostering Jigawa State’s development and progress, which has already been achieved due to previous good leadership.

Mr. Okoh stated that Jigawa State offers numerous investment prospects, including Agribusiness, Solid Minerals, Renewable Energy, Light Manufacturing, Maigatari Export Process Zone, and Gagarawa Industrial Pack.