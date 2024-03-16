Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, finance, insurance and other Institutions, Mukhail Abiru have called for calm from Nigerians over the reforms introduced by President Tinubu.

Speaking at the flag off of the Nasarawa state University, Keffi institute of capital market studies, he says, it is necessary for Nigeria’s Growth.

Nigeria is currently experiencing a difficult economic situation leading to a rise in the cost of living.

Many say the fallout from the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government is responsible for the present hardship.

At an event, the chairman Senate Committee on Finance urged Nigerians to be patient with the president as the reforms are necessary at this time to help put the country on the path of economic prosperity.

These event draws participants from the financial, capital market and the academic sector to mark the beginning of the Institute of capital market studies in Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The inauguration of this Institute is mainly to focus on producing research based solutions that will help strengthen Nigeria’s capital market.

Reports show that the institute of capital market studies in Nasarawa State University, Keffi is the first capital market studies based institution in Africa.