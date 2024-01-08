As part of the plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

(1) Mr. Babatunde Irukera — EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)

(2) Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.