The Lagos State Ministry of Health has advised residents to prioritize their health and well-being while enjoying football matches or any other intense activities.

This is even as it wished all residents an exciting AFCON final as Nigerians support the Super Eagles to victory today, Sunday.

AFCON FINAL: LAGOS HEALTH MINISTRY ISSUES HEALTH ADVISORY The Lagos State Ministry of Health wishes all residents an exciting AFCON final as we support the Super Eagles to victory tomorrow evening.

The Lagos health ministry issued some essential tips for residents which include:

1. Know Your Limits: Understand your physical limitations and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any underlying health conditions before engaging in activities that could potentially exacerbate them.

2. Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Crowded poorly ventilated hot environments should be avoided with attention to good hydration. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and ensure you drink plenty of water and eat nutritious foods to keep your body fueled and hydrated, especially during prolonged periods of sitting and watching the game.

3. Take Regular Breaks: Stand up, stretch, and move around periodically to prevent stiffness and promote circulation. This can also help maintain alertness and prevent fatigue.

4. Maintain Good Posture: Sit in a comfortable chair with proper back support and avoid slouching to reduce strain on your muscles and spine.

5. Stay Calm and Relaxed: Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness to manage stress and emotions during intense moments in the game.

6. Be Prepared for Emergencies: Familiarize yourself with the location of medical facilities and emergency exits at the venue, and know how to access help quickly if needed. Contact the Lagos Emergency Medical Team, LASAMBUS, at 767 or 112 toll-free line in case of a medical emergency.

The ministry also urged viewing centers to ensure that venues where football matches are watched have adequate medical facilities and trained personnel on hand to respond swiftly in case of emergencies.