The Benue State Government has, alerted residents of the state, especially those residing by the banks of Benue River to relocate upland.

On the Benue River Banks, the Commissioner For Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change., Ugwu Odoh, who issued the red alert, stressed the need for residents to be vigilant.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA earlier put 13 states across Nigeria on red alert about the potentially suffering massive flooding following plans by Cameroon to release water from the Lagdo Dam.

Flooding in Benue, is an annually recurring event at different degrees.

The river had numerous times in the past, overflowed its banks, submerging houses, sweeping away properties, valuables and leaving many displaced.

Till date, victims of past flood disasters are still receiving assistance from NGOs through the state government.

As they receive these palliatives, some share their harrowing experiences

The state government has began the sensitization of Makurdi Residents on the possible damage the rise of River Benue could bring.

While some appreciate the warnings by state government, other Business Operators and those residing along the banks of River Benue in Makurdi expresses their level of preparedness.

The newly appointed commissioner for water resources, environment and climate change inspected the situation and voices out his findings.

The state government directs property owners and business operators to relocate as waste management will be made top priority.

But, If River Benue and River Niger are dredged, the yearly ravaging floods and its effects on the people in Benue, Kogi, Niger and Taraba states in particular, will be drastically reduced.