The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has noted with deep concern the protests in some parts of the state this morning.



The protesters are said to be angry over the Naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among our people.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.

Advertisement

Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute- all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.

The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.

The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought. Residents should continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers.

Advertisement

Mr. Governor is working with his colleagues to ensure that this hardship does not go on.

The Nigerian Army and Nigeria police have called for calm over the crisis that erupted at the Ogijo area of Ogun State.

This was stressed when the two paid a condolence visit to the soldiers widow and also visited the scene Ogijo Police station in Ogun State.

Advertisement

Commander, 9 Brigade, the Commissioner of Police and the commander 174 Battalion Odogunyan in Ikorodu are here on the spot assessment of the aftermath of the crisis at the Ogijo Police Station in Ogun state.

Two police vans burnt

One car touched and an armoured personal carrier totally burnt

Advertisement

These are some of the collateral damages of the crisis

But most pathetic is the young widow left begin by the soldier who was said to have died after he was stabbed by a mobile policeman in the Wednesday attack.

So the convoy moved to the 174 Battalion Odogunyan.

Advertisement

At the commanders office he gave a brief on the report he got.

At the late soldier’s home his young widow was beside herself with grief.

Speaking after another closed door meeting, the security agencies described the crisis as avoidable.

Advertisement

The alterations between the police and the soldiers started in in Ikorodu area of Lagos and the reprisal was what was seen at Ogijo in ogun state.

Though the two security agencies have agreed to put their differences aside, events in the coming days would show if their subordinates agree with this position.

Advertisement

Army Mushin Raid

Like a moving train the Nigerian Army says they wont stop raiding until Lagos is rid of hoodlums.

This is as they raid Onigbogbo and the mushin areas of the state.

Advertisement

While Nigerians were celebrating valentines day, the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the national drug law enforcement agency had plans for the night

At about 9pm they set out for a raid targeting nooks and crannies of Onigbogbo and mushin. The outcome the Brigadier General says was impressive as over hundred suspects were arrested with various types of substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

He says its his superiors wish that Citizens in their area of responsibility sleep with their eyes closed as the general election approaches

Advertisement

Having touched some areas already in Lagos, the team says the state is large and the operations will continue.

PROTESTERS BLOCK IBAFO SECTION OF THE LAGOS/IBADAN EXPRESSWAY OVER NAIRA SCARCITY

Advertisement

Some residents of Ibafo in Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State have blocked the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway at Ibafo bus stop to protest the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

The protesters blocked both sides of the Expressway preventing vehicles to go out of Lagos and those coming from Ibadan and Sagamu axis from going into Lagos.

Eyewitness say, the protesters set up fire on the Expressway, lamenting that they are unable to get cash to get their daily needs.

Advertisement

A similar situation was also reported at Magboro and Ifo area of the state where youth blocked the popular Lagos/Abeokuta road, set up fire and disrupted the flow of traffic in the area.

ARMED FORCES ACT: CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF SUPPORTS REVIEW, SAYS NO PROFESSIONAL MILITARY WITHOUT DISCIPLINE.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff says no military can be professional in service delivery without adherence to discipline.

General Lucky Irabor who was referring to a book titled Fundamentals of Military Laws and Practice explained that discipline is fundamental in effective soldiering.

The Chief of Defence Staff also threw his weight behind the need for the review of the Armed Forces Armed, considering the dynamics of emerging threats.

Advertisement

For his part, a retired Major and Lawyer, Mike Kebonkwo explains portions of the Armed Forces Act that restrain a soldier on trial before a military court from getting a counsel of his choice need to be reviewed.