FG inaugurates Lafia-Obi-Awe-Tunga Road, Nasarawa

The Federal Government has Inaugurated the Eighty-Four Kilometre Lafia-Obi-Awe-Tunga road in Nasarawa State.

Obi, Keana and Awe are local government areas located in the southern zone of Nasarawa State.

Communities in these areas are well-known for their abundant agricultural and solid mineral resources.

To harness these resources, the federal government began work on the Lafia-Obi-Awe-Tunga road.

The road was inaugurated and handed over to the state government to increase agricultural production and distribution in the area.

The Nasarawa government applauded the initiatives of the federal government and requested the building of new highways.

Commuters who ply on the road are pleased since it will improve their socioeconomic status and minimise accidents to a bare minimum.