130 drug suspects arrested, 97 convicted for related offences-NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA says it arrested 130 suspects between June 2021 and May 2022 and secured conviction for 97 persons for drug-related offences within the period.

Enugu state NDLEA commandant Bassey Aniette Idim made this known while presenting the command’s activities for the 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking in Enugu.

The United Nations office of Drugs Crime in 2021 reports that people between ages 15 – 29 years constitute the highest age of substance abuse in the country.

15 percent of Nigeria’s adult population are involved in the abuse of psychotropic substance.

The report revealed further that Cannabis Sativa remained the most used drugs, while sedative and un-prescribed medications is widely practiced.

Recently, Methamphetamine popularly known as Mpulu-mili became a prominent Psychotropic substance abused by young Nigerians.

According to the Enugu state commandant of the NDLEA, the command secured 97 convictions, rehabilitated 36 with 18 undergoing rehabilitation.

The commandant solicited the support of the people to provide useful information to win the war against illicit drug abuse.

The state command disclosed that it seized 845,839 Kilograms, 957.58 kilograms of Methamphetamine popularly known as Mpulu-mili, 5,469 kilograms of Psychotropic Substance and 90.2 grammes of Cocaine in year under review.

This year one-week UN international Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, with the theme: Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis, has lined up programmes to mark the event.