A former Mexican presidential cabinet member has been convicted in the U.S. for taking massive bribes to protect the violent drug cartels he was tasked with combating.

Genaro García Luna, once Mexico’s security minister, was found guilty of taking millions of dollars from Mexico’s biggest crime group, the Sinaloa drug cartel.

García Luna who was arrested in the state of Texas in 2019 had pleaded not guilty.

The 54-year-old could face life in prison.

“According to the Department of Justice, Garca Luna will serve the mandatory minimum of 20 years.”

The verdict came after a four-week trial and three days of jury deliberation in the US District Court in Brooklyn, New York.

Prosecutors said the former head of Mexico’s equivalent of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations “accepted millions of dollars stuffed in briefcases” delivered by members of Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán’s Sinaloa drug cartel.

García Luna, who moved to the US after leaving office, is the highest-ranking Mexican official ever to be tried in the US.

García Luna served under Mr. Calderón, who oversaw a crackdown on drug cartels beginning in 2006.

The former minister widely considered the architect of Mexico’s war on drugs was said to have “shared information with the Sinaloa drug cartel about its rivals and warned the group about law enforcement operations.

The claims against García Luna’s involvement with the Sinaloa cartel first came to light during “a trial against Guzmán, who was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in 2019.”

The case against the former minister was ‘built’ on the testimony of nine cooperating witnesses, mostly convicted cartel members, including Zambada.

García Luna declined to testify at the trial, but his wife, Linda Cristina Pereyra, took the stand and attempted to ‘downplay’ their finances and lifestyle.

In her closing argument, US prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy said the Sinaloa cartel could not have built a “global cocaine empire” without García Luna’s aid.