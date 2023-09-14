Police in Sokoto state has confirmed a banditry attack in Giyawa village, Goronyo local government area in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto state where four persons were confirmed dead.

The Sokoto state police public Relations Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahmed Rufai confirmed to Newsmen that eighteen persons were initially abducted by the assailants that carted away with other valuables including livestock.

He said seven of the abducted victims later escape and returned to their community where many residents have fled for safety.

Though other sources from the affected community claimed that over thirty persons were abducted, but the police maintained that only eleven persons are still with the attackers.

He said the police is on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure normalcy is restored in the affected community and environment.