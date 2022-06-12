Over fifty travellers kidnapped in Zamfara

Over fifty travellers in two coaster buses have been kidnapped in Zamfara.

The victims are mostly mobile phone/ Accessories dealers in Bebeji plaza, in Gusau the Capital of Zamfara State.

They were abducted Saturday evening along Dogon Awo village, a Community bordering Sokoto and Zamfara State

The victims who are mostly between the ages of twenty to forty were Kidnapped while returning from a wedding fatiha of their colleague which held in Tambuwal Local Government area of Sokoto State same day.

TVC News gathered that two of the travellers narrowly escaped being and others were taken to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers have yet to contact the families of their victims.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state police Command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu Confirmed the incident to TVC News

He said efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.