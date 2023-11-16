Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu has resumed duty as the head of the Rivers State Police Command.

He held his maiden briefing with journalists at the Police Headquarters in Port Harcourt where he solicited public support in the fight against crime.

CP, Olatunji Disu takes charge with a wealth of experience since joining the Nigeria Police Force in 1992.

He assured Rivers residents that efforts would be put together to ensure that residents could move anytime within the state without nursing any fear of being harassed, dispossessed of personal belongings, and other forms of crime in the state.

Just before his recent deployment, the new Rivers CP was the Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad and later Headed the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team

The new commissioner of Police also has an added advantage of being in familiar territory.

He has worked in Rivers State before as head of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, a Divisional Police Officer twice, Commander Special Anti-Robbery

Squad, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department.

Having served in various units across at least 5 states, there is high expectation of a new lease of life to policing in Rivers State.

The new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu replaced CP Nwonyi Polycarp who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters in

Abuja.

Olatunji Disu is the 45th Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.