CP Kanayo Uzuegbu has assumed duty as the 28th Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command.

He takes over from CP Ahmed Ammani, who has been redeployed to Force Headquarters Abuja.

CP Uzoegbu hails from Umuaka Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

CP Kanayo was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of several Divisions in different State Commands, the Provost Marshall of Benue State Command, Unit/Squadron Commander of No. 15 PMF Ilorin and the Officer in-charge of the Basic Training Wing at Police College Maiduguri.

Until his posting to the Command, was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations Communication, Department of ICT, Force Headquarters Abuja.

Advertisement

He also served as the Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Zone 9 Umuahia, Commander Switch Operation Switch SOS Port-Harcourt, Area Commander Owerri And Karu Area Commands, respectively in Imo and Nasarawa States’ Commands.