Enugu Environment Commissioner resigns to contest Governorship Seat

Enugu State commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Chijioke Edeoga, has resigned from the State Executive Council.

Edeoga, who made his resignation known in a farewell remarks to the staff of the ministry, note that his resignation was in consonant with the newly amended 2022 electoral act, to contest the Enugu State 2023 Governorship election.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the opportunity to serve in his cabinet, staff of the ministry for their support and cooperation while he worked with them.

The commissioner hails from Isi-Uzo Council Area of Enugu East Senatorial district, which the state ruling People’s Democratic Party have zoned the next governorship election to.