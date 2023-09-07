Taiwo Jesubiyi has resumed officially as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in Ondo state, with a promise to flush criminals out of the forests in the state.

A new commissioner is in town to monitor and pilot the affairs of the police in Ondo state.

Taiwo Jesubiyi was received by men and officers of the command at the headquarters in Akure.

He proceeded to brief journalists on his mission and vision in the state.

Mr. Jesubiyi said he is determined to reduce crime rate and flush criminals out of the forests in the state.

He said there is no hiding place for criminals, as he charged his men to be alive to their responsibilities.

The new Police Commissioner said he will sustain the good working relationship with other security agencies in the state.