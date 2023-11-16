Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state have paraded 55 suspected criminals at different locations in the state.

The suspects were arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder, impersonation, vandalisation of transformers among others.

Parading the suspects before journalists, the state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

Mr. Adeleye said two hundred and fifty suspects were initially arrested before they were profiled by officers of the command.

He assured residents of adequate security during the festive period.