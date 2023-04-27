The Ondo State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun has lamented the influx of herdsmen into the state from neighbouring Edo and Kogi states.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye who paraded 31 suspected criminals before journalists in Akure, said they were arrested by operatives of the command during the Easter and Ramadan holidays.

These thirty-one suspects are among fity-five persons arrested at different locations by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, popularly called Amotekun Corps in the past ten days.

They were arrested during various operations carried out by Amotekun operatives during Easter and Eid-El-Fitr holidays.

Their offences range from attempted murder to illegal possession of firearms and kidnapping.

The State Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said the suspects were arrested after careful monitoring.

Adeleye added that the suspects confessed to the crimes, after proper profiling.

He however raised the alarm over the influx of herders into the state from neighbouring Kogi and Edo states.

In a related development, gunmen suspected to be Herder militiamen, have invaded a local mining site in the Turu Farin Lamba community of Jos South Council area of Plateau State

Six local miners were killed in the attack which happened around 9pm on Tuesday evening.

Six other miners narrowly escaped the invasion.

Some members of the community that spoke with TVC News at the scene of the attack, blame security operatives for not responding on time despite calls and messages sent to them when the attackers were sighted before the attack.

The angry locals blocked the major federal highway that connects Plateau and other states, burning tires and preventing motorists from passing to their various destinations.

The presence of military personnel at the scene sparked a serious reaction as women and youths insisted they didn’t want security operatives in the community again

They alleged that the security operatives were working hand in hand with the perpetrators.

The paramount ruler of Turu Farin Lamba Community and the lawmaker representing Jos South at the Plateau State Assembly condemned the attack in strong terms.

About 11 people are now confirmed to have lost their lives just within one week following gunmen’s attacks within the area.

Security operatives should intensify security measures to tackle such incessant attacks in all communities that face such situations.