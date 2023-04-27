The Adamawa State Government has requested the State Command of the Nigeria Police to initiate investigation into the crisis that engulfed the State following the illegal declaration of the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by Humwashi Wonosikou Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement disclosed that the State Government in a letter to the State Police Command signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Afraimu Jingi wants the Police to prosecute for possible prosecution of all those found culpable in the saga and role played by each.

The State Government also pledged its support to the state police command towards ensuring the logical conclusion of the investigation.

The Statement explains that the state Government is worried that Hudu’s action threatened the hard earned peace that the present administration has built in the last four years.

Recall that collation was still ongoing when the then State Resident Electoral Commissioner Yunusa Hudu Ari declared the APC candidate winner which resulted in the breach of the peace.

Gombe APC affirms leadership of Gov Inuwa Yahaya

Executives of the All Progressives Congress across all the eleven local government areas of Gombe state have affirmed their loyalty to the leadership of governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The party officials also endorsed the expuls7ion of former governor and serving senator Danjuma Goje from the APC.

The ruling party is taking stock and reviewing it’s performance after the general elections.

Six months of grueling campaigns followed by a keenly contested election, the All Progressives Congress is assessing the actions of its members during the period.

Party officials from all eleven local government areas of Gombe state are aligning with executives of the Kashere ward over it’s decision to expel former governor Danjuma Goje from the party.

They insist that the party is supreme and bigger that any individual.

The APC officials also reaffirmed their loyalty to governor Inuwa Yahaya as the undisputed leader of the party in Gombe State.

The APC in Gombe State says these actions are necessary house-cleaning process to enforce party supremacy and consolidate its political dominance in Gombe State.