The Adamawa State Government has requested the State Command of the Nigeria Police to initiate investigation into the crisis that engulfed the State following the illegal declaration of the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by Humwashi Wonosikou Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement disclosed that the State Government in a letter to the State Police Command signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Afraimu Jingi wants the Police to prosecute for possible prosecution of all those found culpable in the saga and role played by each.

The State Government also pledged its support to the state police command towards ensuring the logical conclusion of the investigation.

The Statement explains that the state Government is worried that Hudu’s action threatened the hard earned peace that the present administration has built in the last four years.

Recall that collation was still ongoing when the then State Resident Electoral Commissioner Yunusa Hudu Ari declared the APC candidate winner which resulted in the breach of the peace.