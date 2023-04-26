Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state have arrested 45 criminals during the Easter and Ramadan breaks.

Out of these suspects, thirty one persons were paraded before journalists after they have been properly profiled.

The suspects were arrested for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, kidnapping among others.

The state Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state within ten days.

He said the state had witnessed influx of herdsmen into the state illegally through Kogi and Edo states without being properly registered.

He added that the command is working with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

2 soldiers, 15 villagers killed in Benue

Two soldiers and 15 villagers have been reportedly killed in an attack by armed invaders on three communities of Apa Local Government Area in Benue State.

Locals said that the attacks happened simultaneously at about 6pm on Tuesday in Opaha, Odugbo and Edikwu communities in Apa LGA.

A local simply identified as Kole, said 17 bodies including two soldiers of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) were recovered from nearby bushes early hours of today Wednesday after security operatives combed the area.

The local also told TVCNEWS correspondent that one of the deceased soldiers was the Commander of the unit which confronted the armed invaders in their bid to repel the attackers from the communities while under seige.

Chairman of Apa Development Association, Eche Akpoko, confirmed that there was an attack in the area on Tuesday night.

Barrister Akpoko said, at the time of his contact with the community, 10 dead bodies including two soldiers were already recovered but that he was yet to get an update as at 10:30am.

State Commissioner of Finance, David Olofu, who hails from Opaha, one of the villages attacked told journalists in Makurdi, that the bodies of 15 villagers and two soldiers were recovered this morning.

Mister Olofu said he was on his way to the village to ascertain things for himself at the time of this report.

When Contacted, the Spokesman of OPWS, Flight Lieutenant D. O. Oquah, said he was out of town and could not speak on the matter.

A Sector Commander of OPWS in charge of Apa LGA, Major Ogundile, could also not be reached as his telephone was switched off.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, told our correspondent by telephone that she was not yet aware of the incident.

TRADERS COUNT LOSSES IN IBADAN PLANK MARKET FIRE

Following the incident of the fire outbreak that broke out at the Bodija plank market in Ibadan on Tuesday, affected traders have expressed shock over the tragic incident.

Few of them who spoke with TVC News said they could not tell the cause of the fire, but the outbreak came so sudden and large that they were unable to pick any item out of the scene.

According to them, the fire came at a time when there was a serious wind as the it was about to rain, so this wind aided the fire to spread so fast and wide.

They revealed that the quick response and bravery of the fire fighters brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading into other parts of the market

Speaking with newsmen at the scene of the incident, chairman of the Oyo state plank sellers association Waliyu Aderoju said the total cost of damage cannot yet be ascertained, but no building material was spared in the affected areas.